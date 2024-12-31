New Year's Eve overnight weather conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Coastal Bend remains in severe drought conditions, and Stage 3 water restrictions remain in effect. Check your locality for burn bans, and don't set off fireworks indiscriminately.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cool, dry conditions will prevail through midday Wednesday

Increasing clouds overnight will become mostly cloudy Wednesday, with isolated afternoon showers

Scattered showers Wednesday night will end early Thursday

Warming conditions this weekend, followed by another cold front early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Increasing clouds, cool and breezy

Temperature:

Low near 50

Winds:

North northeast 12 to 20 mph

New Years Day:

Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy with isolated afternoon showers

Temperature:

High in the middle 60s

Winds:

Northeast 15 to 24 mph

Thursday:

Mostly cloudy

Temperature:

High in the middle 70s

Winds:

Northeast 8 to 12 mph

Rainfall will be confined to the immediate coastline the next couple days, and will amount to less than 1/4 inch.