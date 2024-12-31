Watch Now
New Year's Eve overnight weather conditions

Following an early morning cold front, skies cleared and temperatures remained 10 to 15 degrees lower than 24 hours ago. A strong north northeast wind keeps things cool, but clouds return tonight.
Clouds begin to return to the Coastal Bend tonight, but rain will stay away for another 12 to 18 hours.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Coastal Bend remains in severe drought conditions, and Stage 3 water restrictions remain in effect. Check your locality for burn bans, and don't set off fireworks indiscriminately.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Cool, dry conditions will prevail through midday Wednesday
  • Increasing clouds overnight will become mostly cloudy Wednesday, with isolated afternoon showers
  • Scattered showers Wednesday night will end early Thursday
  • Warming conditions this weekend, followed by another cold front early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Increasing clouds, cool and breezy
Temperature:
Low near 50
Winds:
North northeast 12 to 20 mph

New Years Day:
Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy with isolated afternoon showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 60s
Winds:
Northeast 15 to 24 mph

Thursday:
Mostly cloudy
Temperature:
High in the middle 70s
Winds:
Northeast 8 to 12 mph

Rainfall will be confined to the immediate coastline the next couple days, and will amount to less than 1/4 inch.

