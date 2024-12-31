New Year's Eve overnight weather conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Coastal Bend remains in severe drought conditions, and Stage 3 water restrictions remain in effect. Check your locality for burn bans, and don't set off fireworks indiscriminately.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Cool, dry conditions will prevail through midday Wednesday
- Increasing clouds overnight will become mostly cloudy Wednesday, with isolated afternoon showers
- Scattered showers Wednesday night will end early Thursday
- Warming conditions this weekend, followed by another cold front early next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Increasing clouds, cool and breezy
Temperature:
Low near 50
Winds:
North northeast 12 to 20 mph
New Years Day:
Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy with isolated afternoon showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 60s
Winds:
Northeast 15 to 24 mph
Thursday:
Mostly cloudy
Temperature:
High in the middle 70s
Winds:
Northeast 8 to 12 mph
Rainfall will be confined to the immediate coastline the next couple days, and will amount to less than 1/4 inch.