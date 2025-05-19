New Week, same hot and muggy conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dangerous heat risk
It's a new week, but we have more of the same conditions in store for us in the Coastal Bend. The increasing heat risk will continue into Tuesday. Keep heat safety in mind, as this weather could lead to heat-related illnesses if you are not careful.
A weak frontal boundary may approach the region, and this could bring a cool down for our temperatures this week. Rain could also make an appearance in the forecast early next week, but I'll iron that out as we get closer.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy and breezy
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Tuesday: Humid and hot!
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and mild
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Have a good evening!