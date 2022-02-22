Near record high temperatures today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The rollercoaster of temperatures that we’ve been riding here in South Texas is not showing any signs of letting up as we’ll have another wild temperature swing on the way in the 48-72 hours.

Today, we’ll be dealing with lots of sunshine with temperatures at or near record high levels for many. The record high temperatures for this date at Corpus Christi International Airport is 89 degrees set back in 1980. That’s exactly where we’re forecasting the high temperature today, so we would tie that if we can achieve it.

With that said, if you plan on working outdoors for a prolonged period of time, be sure to take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water.

A dryline will push into our inland counties and make for very dry conditions. Coupled with the wind and the dry grass that is all over South Texas, it will make for elevated fire weather conditions. So, be caution when dealing with any outdoor flames and sparks. Fire officials all over the region have been very busy and undoubtedly exhausted.

Now comes the part where we talk about temperatures being trick to forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

Currently, our cold front is entering the northern parts of the state bringing them some cold air and a round of showers and storms to our northeast.

Most forecast models show the front stalling just north of the Coastal Bend on Wednesday. If that were to happen, our temperatures would cool down into the 70s. If it happens to reach our northern counties, around Live Oak, Bee, Refugio, those communities would cool down into the 50s & 60s. Even if it surges southward and clears most Coastal Bend locations, we would take down our highs from the 70s to the 50s and 60s as well. It will be all reliant on where the front stalls temporarily before high pressure nudges behind the front and makes it push all the way to our south and cold air invades the region. This will happen Thursday late afternoon and evening. Forecast models agree greatly on that.

Light to moderate rain will also take over from Wednesday through about Saturday. The rain will be spotty and mainly be drizzle to a light and steady at times, but unfortunately it is not forecast to amount to much. Many locations will stay below a quarter of an inch.

By Friday morning, many of us will be in the 40s and highs on Friday and Saturday will struggle to reach and get out of the 50s with strong northerly winds around 15-25 MPH which would put wind chills in the 30s and 40s.

So winter is not done yet, despite what we’ll see today so don’t put away the jackets and blankets just yet!

Today: Mainly sunny, very warm to hot, dry inland and elevated fire danger with windy conditions…High: 89…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy and muggy with some more dense patchy fog…Low: 65…Wind: SSE 10-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy and watching placement of cold front; staying north we’ll be in the 70s, anywhere at or south of us will be cooler- still cooler & cloudy with strong wind…High: 75…Wind: ENE 15-25 MPH.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy, still watching front that will surge southward by the evening and bring colder air, light rain to drizzle that will be spotty…High: 77…Wind: SE/NE 15-25 MPH.

Friday: Much colder with temperatures in the 40s in the AM, highs in the low 50s in the afternoon with cloudy skies with light rain and drizzle, windy…High: 51…Wind: NNE 15-25 MPH.

Saturday: Cloudy, chilly and windy with light rain and drizzle…High: 56…Wind: NNE 10-20 MPH.

Sunday: Improving conditions with a bit more sunshine, still cool and breezy…High: 65…Wind: NNE 10-20 MPH.

Have a great day, stay cool and then be ready for the cold air!