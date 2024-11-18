Muggy and windy start to the week before cold front arrives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

It's a warm, muggy and windy start on our Monday. Plenty of moisture is adding to our high dew point values making it feel very humid, like weighted blanket. What's also adding to our warm temperatures and strong winds is downslope winds. These are winds that are moving into the Coastal Bend from high elevations and they warm up as the speed down to us.

Our Cold front will make its way to us in the next few hours bringing in some isolated showers and t-showers along it's leading edge. We can begin to see some shower activity around midday and through parts of the afternoon.

Of course, cool and dry air will settle in behind the cold front, drying out our rain chances. This cold front and high pressure moving in right behind it will offer us true dry and Fall like temperatures in the 70s by the midweek.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Warm, muggy and windy with passing t-showers

Temperature: High 86°F

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Clear and brisk

Temperature: Low 56°F

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Still warm real fall will settle in by the evening

Temperature: High 85°F

Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Have a great day!