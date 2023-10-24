Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Muggy and windy evening

Moisture and southeast winds make for very humid and breezy conditions
Muggy and windy evening
Ed-Griffin.png
Posted at 4:37 PM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 18:32:33-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good evening!

Humidity is in full gear across the area due to moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Norma and southeast winds.

Tonight, low temperatures will drop to the mid 70s. Winds from the southeast will dip a bit from this afternoon to 13-20 MPH.

Just like the past couple of days this week, stray showers are possible during the overnight and early morning hour. Tomorrow will yet again be very humid and windy with a forecast high of 89 degrees.

A cool down is in sight as we're tracking a cold front moving in next week!

Have a good night!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019