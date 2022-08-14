Much needed rain arrives in South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 6WEATHER Team continues to track a weak and very disorganized area of tropical moisture that is moving through the Coastal Bend this morning.

Now that the system is inland, it will continue to deliver steady to, at times, heavy rainfall over the region throughout the day. Some locations have already picked up well over 2-4" of rain. The forecast will continue to have steady and heavy rain as the day progresses and well into tonight and tomorrow morning.

Some locations will pick up an additional 1-3" of rain before this system moves to the west and out of our viewing area.

While this is much welcome sight in our area, residents are encouraged to use extreme caution on the roads. It's been awhile since some of the areas have seen rain and the wet streets could be slick. Also, never cross roads that have water over them. It does not take much for a car to be swept away. TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN!

Flood Advisories may become more common across the area as the day progresses. This is for heavy rainfall that is falling over an area that has already seen a good amount of rain. When these are issued, they signal that some flooding could be occurring in the area.

We'll trend to a drier weather pattern by next Tuesday as the heat will take over and the only shot of rainfall we'll have will be along the afternoon seabreeze.

This rainfall event is certainly a dent though in our ever expanding drought conditions! Enjoy!

Today: Cloudy and overcast skies with light to moderate rainfall throughout the day, some will be heavy causing some localized flash flooding...High: 70s/80s.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy skies, light to moderate rainfall increasing with some localized flash flooding possible...Low: 70s.

Monday: Early morning showers and a few embedded storms causing some localized flash flooding...High: low to mid 80s.

Monday Afternoon: Slowly beginning to see rain taper off and move out west, trending with a drier forecast.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and very humid with only a passing shower...High: 92.

Have a great day and be safe on the roads!

