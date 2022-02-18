Much cooler & less wind this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What a difference a day can make! Yesterday afternoon we saw very dry air move into the Coastal Bend with winds gusting around 40 MPH and made for high fire danger in the area. On top of that, temperatures went way above normal as we topped out at 87 degrees out at Corpus Christi International.

Yesterday evening, we had a cold front move in and increased our winds once again and has dropped temperatures around 35-45 degrees for many from the high yesterday to this morning’s temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Cool high pressure will continue to settle in and as that happens, winds will begin to calm down later today, we’ll start the first half though on the windy side. Gale Warnings are still in effect for the nearshore and offshore waters until 9AM. Boaters and mariners are urged to use caution.

We won’t clear out completely today as we still have a good tap of moisture streaming in from the Pacific so that will keep some cloud coverage overhead as we top out in the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon.

We’ll expect much of the same Saturday with highs in the middle 60s and get milder into the 70s on Sunday with more clouds and wind. There will be a few coastal showers on Sunday, but many will bypass South Texas and move northward towards the Victoria Crossroads and Houston.

Early next week, upper-level high pressure moves in and that will allow temperatures to reach the low to mid-80s once again with partly cloudy skies and strong southeasterly winds around 15-25 MPH.

Another cold front is forecast to move in Wednesday and that will cool us down again, but also brings an isolated chance of a few showers in the area. Not great rain chances, but the best opportunity in the next 7-days.

Today: Much cooler, Gale Warning until 9AM for nearshore and offshore waters; partly cloudy and less wind in the afternoon…High: 61…Wind: NNE 8-16 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mainly cloudy and chilly…Low: 40…Wind: NNE 6-12 MPH.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, less wind and still cool…High: 64…Wind: ENE 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, winds increase and milder…High: 70…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Monday: More sunshine, windy and warmer…High: 83…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Tuesday: Very warm, windy and humid…High: 87…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Wednesday: Cold front moves in, cooler and still windy with a few isolated showers…High: 69…Wind: NNE 15-20 MPH.

Have a great weekend!