Much cooler & drier today but it won't last

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We did see some showers and storms ahead of and along the actual boundary, but a lot of that activity has already pushed south of us on the heals of a brisk northerly wind that is sustained right now around 15-25 MPH with gusts over 30. Those will stay elevated through about midday and then begin to subside later this afternoon and evening. Boaters and mariners are still urged to use caution as a Small Craft Advisory is posted for the nearshore and offshore waters until 10AM.

Clouds will be slow to clear out today, but we will see some afternoon sunshine as temperatures warm only into the low 70s.

It will be a cold/chilly night tonight with winds lightening up and mainly clear skies. Temperatures look to bottom out in the low 40s inland and into the upper 40s here in Corpus Christi.

By tomorrow an easterly wind will take over and humidity and temperatures will start to head back up ahead of the next cold front.

Wednesday we'll begin to see a few showers across the area and temperatures will make it back to the low 80s with a strong southeasterly wind around 15-30 MPH.

Then, on Thanksgiving Day, a moderately strong cold front will push through around midday to the early afternoon and bring with it some cooler and drier air and also some likely showers and storms across South Texas. In fact, it looks pretty damp and dreary with highs making the upper 70s prior to the front and then temperatures dropping after frontal passage with northerly winds around 15-25 MPH.

Rainfall amounts will vary, but a good 1-2 inches will be possible as the front pushes southward.

We'll really struggle to clear out behind the front as clouds hold tough through the end of the week and into the weekend. Overnight lows will bottom in the upper 40s to low 50s and afternoon highs in the 60s.

Today: Starting mainly cloudy, windy and chilly, turning cool with some afternoon sunshine and less wind…High: 73…Wind: N 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Less wind, mainly clear and cold/chilly…Low: 48…Wind: NNE 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool with increasing humidity…High: 75…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, windy and warm with a few scattered showers…High: 81…Wind: SSE 15-30 MPH.

Thursday Thanksgiving Day: Next cold front arrives around midday to early afternoon, muggy and warm ahead of front turning cooler and windy behind front with likely showers and storms in the area…High: 77 (and falling after front) …Wind: E/NNE 15-25 MPH.

Friday: Mainly cloudy, cool and breezy…High: 62…Wind: NNE 8-16 MPH.

Weekend Outlook: Still a lot of clouds, some scattered showers and still on the cool side with highs in the 60s.

Have a great day!