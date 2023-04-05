Much cooler and very wet tonight through midday Saturday for the Coastal Bend; flooding a threat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A cold front that eased through the Coastal Bend early today will become stationary offshore tonight as a wet and unstable environment will support a heavy rain event.

This is a classic South Texas heavy rain and flooding scenario that this meteorologist has witnessed many times over more than the past half century.

Cloudy, breezy to windy and cool conditions will accompany periods of rain and thunderstorms, and the repeated onslaught of thunderstorms over the same terrain (called training) is what will result in 3 to 5 inches of total precipitation.

Heaviest rainfall is expected from inland southern to northwestern parts of the region, but heavy rain also is expected in metropolitan Corpus Christi as well.

Skies will clear by midday Saturday as an upper level disturbance moves east of the area.

High temperatures under the rain canopy will be in the upper 60s to middle 70s, then warm well into the 80s later in the weekend.

Lows will linger in the upper 50s to upper 60s. A steady north to northeast wind at 10 to 20 mph will prevail tonight through Saturday.

