Much Advertised Scattered to Numerous Showers, Thunderstorms Douse Coastal Bend this Afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Upper level high pressure that dominated most of June and brought extreme heat and humidity now has shifted well west of the Coastal Bend, supplanted by conditions favoring significant rainfall that will persist through the work week and the forthcoming weekend. While a disturbance approaching from the Gulf of Mexico will supply instability for the first part of the week, an upper low and its associated cold front arrive Saturday or early Sunday to extend the wet weather into early next week. Cumulative rainfall forecasts exceed three inches in parts of the region, with the combination of widespread clouds and rain holding afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows will be in the middle 70s.