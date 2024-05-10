Watch Now
Mother's Day Weekend Forecast

Overnight cold front brings small cool down and showers this weekend
Julia WX 5-10-24
Posted at 6:17 AM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 07:17:03-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Slightly cooler temperatures after overnight cold front
  • Widespread haze continues with a little better air quality
  • Scattered showers and t-storms over the weekend beginning late Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Still hazy with patchy AM fog then partly sunny
Temperature: High 88º
Winds: NE 10 to 20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: Low 75º
Winds: NE 10 to 20 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and PM showers
Temperature: High 86º
Winds: E 10 - 20 mph

Have a great day and weekend!

