Mother's Day Weekend Forecast

Overnight cold front brings small cool down and showers this weekend

Posted at 6:17 AM, May 10, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Slightly cooler temperatures after overnight cold front

Widespread haze continues with a little better air quality

Scattered showers and t-storms over the weekend beginning late Saturday CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST Today: Still hazy with patchy AM fog then partly sunny

Temperature: High 88º

Winds: NE 10 to 20 mph Tonight: Mostly cloudy

Temperature: Low 75º

Winds: NE 10 to 20 mph Saturday: Mostly cloudy and PM showers

Temperature: High 86º

Winds: E 10 - 20 mph Have a great day and weekend!

