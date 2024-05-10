Mother's Day Weekend Forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Slightly cooler temperatures after overnight cold front
- Widespread haze continues with a little better air quality
- Scattered showers and t-storms over the weekend beginning late Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Still hazy with patchy AM fog then partly sunny
Temperature: High 88º
Winds: NE 10 to 20 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: Low 75º
Winds: NE 10 to 20 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and PM showers
Temperature: High 86º
Winds: E 10 - 20 mph
