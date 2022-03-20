Mostly sunny, windy and warm Sunday for the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —A powerful upper level storm system developing the the Desert Southwest is drawing moisture into the Coastal Bend on strong southeasterly winds late today. Rain chances begin overnight and continue through early Tuesday, when a cold front sweeps moisture away for the remainder of the week. Expect highs in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 40s and 50s, except for 60s Monday and Tuesday. As the upper level storm approaches the Southern Plains, strong southeasterly winds will rake the Coastal Bend overnight and through Monday, along with isolated showers. By late Monday into Monday night, showers and thunderstorms will erupt and move through the region, especially across northern Coastal Bend locales. Rainfall totals will be modest with the fast-moving precipitation, however. The rest of the week will be fair and dry.