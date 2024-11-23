Mostly sunny, breezy to windy, and warm this weekend; any chance of rainfall?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Generally dry conditions expected over the next week, with only a few coastal showers Tuesday and again Thanksgiving Day. Above normal temperatures will return this weekend into early next week, then cool a bit midweek. A strong cold front Thanksgiving Day will bring below normal temperatures Friday through the coming weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A south to southeast wind 20 to 30 mph will bring increasing warmth and humidity this weekend through Monday

Two cold fronts, late Monday and again on Thanksgiving Day, provide little to no meaningful rain

Colder air arrives Black Friday, but travel conditions should remain ideal

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Moslty sunny, breezy and warm

Temperature:

High in the lower 80s

Winds:

Southeast 12 to 22 mph

Tonight:

Mostly clear and mild

Temperature:

Low in the middle 60s

Winds:

South 8 to 12 mph

Sunday:

Mostly sunny, windy and warmer

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

South 16 to 29 mph

Boating and beach conditions will be less than ideal this weekend, with increasing onshore flow creating slight choppy to occasionally bays. Water temperatures remain in the upper 60s.