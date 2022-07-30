Mostly sunny, breezy and hot this afternoon; chance late-day showers Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak mid-level trough will bring stray showers late Sunday; then isolated showers and a few thunderstorms Monday. High pressure dries the atmosphere mid-week, but rain chances return with a stronger disturbance Friday into Saturday. Still expect hot afternoons with highs in the middle 90s and heat indices of between 105 and 109 degrees. Muggy nights will dip into the middle 70s, and elevated fire danger is anticipated through the week. The tropics remain quiet for now.

