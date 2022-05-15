Mostly sunny and quite warm this afternoon, patchy for early Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper level high pressure continues to dominate South Texas weather most of this coming week, with afternoon temperatures into the 90s and heat indices well in excess of 100 degrees. Overnights will be increasingly humid and linger in the middle to upper 70s. Rain chances return next weekend. The upper level high warms and dries the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere, increasing heating and repressing rain chances. By the end of the week, an approaching trough carves rain chances into the forecast, pushing a cold front that should arrive Saturday evening. That will bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday, with rainfall totals generally under an inch.

Today is the first day the National Hurricane Center is issuing routine Tropical Weather Outlooks for the Atlantic Basin, including the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. While there is no indication of development within the next five days, we will be watching the Northwestern Caribbean for potential development late this coming weekend.

