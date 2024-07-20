Mostly sunny and hot with isolated showers and storms this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hot afternoons and an active sea breeze will induce isolated showers/storms this weekend, but better dynamics and abundant Gulf moisture will generate heavier rainfall by the middle of next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Generally good outdoor conditions this weekend will be interrupted by isolated showers and storms.
- Increasing rain chances by midweek will resulting in significant precipitation and lower daytime temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Mostly sunny and hot with isolated showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
Southeast 6 to 12 mph
Sunday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and hot with isolated showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
South southeast 10 to 18 mph
Monday:
Partly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
South southeast 10 to 20 mph
Excellent beach and bay conditions this weekend, but beware the isolated showers/storms.