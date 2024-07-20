Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mostly sunny and hot with isolated showers and storms this weekend

QPF WPC Forecasts.png
Weather Prediction Center
Seven Day rainfall forecast
QPF WPC Forecasts.png
Posted at 11:20 AM, Jul 20, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hot afternoons and an active sea breeze will induce isolated showers/storms this weekend, but better dynamics and abundant Gulf moisture will generate heavier rainfall by the middle of next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Generally good outdoor conditions this weekend will be interrupted by isolated showers and storms.
  • Increasing rain chances by midweek will resulting in significant precipitation and lower daytime temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Mostly sunny and hot with isolated showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
Southeast 6 to 12 mph

Sunday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and hot with isolated showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
South southeast 10 to 18 mph

Monday:
Partly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
South southeast 10 to 20 mph

Excellent beach and bay conditions this weekend, but beware the isolated showers/storms.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019