CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The prolonged hot and dry spell will persist through the weekend, but the combination of a cold front and a tropical wave will bring substantial early to mid-week rainfall to the Coastal Bend. The rain may be too late for commercial crops (corn and sorghum), but our ranches and gardens will appreciate it. Up to an inch of rain is projected through Thursday, but residual humidity and increasing heat toward the end of the week promises heat indices back up to between 105 and 109 degrees. Lows will remain in the 70s and highs in the lower to middle 90s.

We are watching a tropical wave in the west Central Tropical Atlantic. It has a 60 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm by the middle of next week as it approaches the Windward Islands. Its westward track will eventually carry it into the Caribbean Sea.

