Mostly sunny and hot afternoons, fair and mild nights, through weekend. Rain chances return next week.

Upper ridge lingers through weekend; abundant moisture and instability to bring early week rains
Corpus Christi Bay Thunderstorm with Funnel Cloud - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Shirley Laurence
FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Shirley Laurence
Corpus Christi Bay Thunderstorm with Funnel Cloud - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Shirley Laurence
Posted at 2:46 PM, Jun 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-25 15:46:06-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The prolonged hot and dry spell will persist through the weekend, but the combination of a cold front and a tropical wave will bring substantial early to mid-week rainfall to the Coastal Bend. The rain may be too late for commercial crops (corn and sorghum), but our ranches and gardens will appreciate it. Up to an inch of rain is projected through Thursday, but residual humidity and increasing heat toward the end of the week promises heat indices back up to between 105 and 109 degrees. Lows will remain in the 70s and highs in the lower to middle 90s.

We are watching a tropical wave in the west Central Tropical Atlantic. It has a 60 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm by the middle of next week as it approaches the Windward Islands. Its westward track will eventually carry it into the Caribbean Sea.

