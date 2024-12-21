Mostly sunny and cool today, but warmth and moisture are not far away

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After a brief cool down on this first day of Winter, expect moderating temperatures and increasing humidity early next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures will warm into the 70s Sunday, with highs in the 70s to lower 80s for the coming week

Overnights will be in the 50s

Rain chances will be slight, but most prominent Tuesday evening and again on Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Mostly sunny and cool

Temperature:

High in the middle 60s

Winds:

East northeast 8 to 12 mph

Tonight:

Partly cloudy and mild

Temperature:

Low in the lower 60s

Winds:

East 5 to 10 mph

Sunday:

Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer

Temperature:

High in the middle 70s

Winds:

Southeast 10 to 18 mph.

Grab a jacket if heading out this morning. wind chills will be in the 30s and 40s.