Mostly sunny and cool today, but warmth and moisture are not far away

Polar high pressure built into the Coastal Bend late this week, but Gulf moisture, warmth and rain chances return by early next week.
KRIS6
After a dry day today, moisture quickly returns to the Coastal Bend by early next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After a brief cool down on this first day of Winter, expect moderating temperatures and increasing humidity early next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Temperatures will warm into the 70s Sunday, with highs in the 70s to lower 80s for the coming week
  • Overnights will be in the 50s
  • Rain chances will be slight, but most prominent Tuesday evening and again on Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Mostly sunny and cool
Temperature:
High in the middle 60s
Winds:
East northeast 8 to 12 mph

Tonight:
Partly cloudy and mild
Temperature:
Low in the lower 60s
Winds:
East 5 to 10 mph

Sunday:
Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer
Temperature:
High in the middle 70s
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 18 mph.

Grab a jacket if heading out this morning. wind chills will be in the 30s and 40s.

