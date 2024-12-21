Mostly sunny and cool today, but warmth and moisture are not far away

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After a brief cool down on this first day of Winter, expect moderating temperatures and increasing humidity early next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Temperatures will warm into the 70s Sunday, with highs in the 70s to lower 80s for the coming week
- Overnights will be in the 50s
- Rain chances will be slight, but most prominent Tuesday evening and again on Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Mostly sunny and cool
Temperature:
High in the middle 60s
Winds:
East northeast 8 to 12 mph
Tonight:
Partly cloudy and mild
Temperature:
Low in the lower 60s
Winds:
East 5 to 10 mph
Sunday:
Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer
Temperature:
High in the middle 70s
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 18 mph.
Grab a jacket if heading out this morning. wind chills will be in the 30s and 40s.