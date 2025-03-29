Watch Now
Mostly sunny and breezy conditions this afternoon and again Sunday

After a generally dry week ahead, rain chances return next weekend.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Morning clouds and fog will give way to afternoon sun and warmth this weekend. The mercury returns to well above normal in the week to come, with little significant rainfall expected.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Highs will return to the 80s to lower 90s this week
  • Lows will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s
  • Lake levels got a boost the late week rainfall

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Morning clouds and fog give way to afternoon sun
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South wind 13 to 20 mph

Tonight:
Increasing clouds and humid with fog developing toward daybreak
Temperature:
Low in the upper 60s
Winds:
South southeast wind 13 to 24 mph

Sunday:
Patchy morning fog; otherwise, mostly sunny, breezy and warm
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
South wind 10 to 20 mph

Moderate rip current risks today will drop to a low risk Sunday.

