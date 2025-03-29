Mostly sunny and breezy conditions this afternoon and again Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Morning clouds and fog will give way to afternoon sun and warmth this weekend. The mercury returns to well above normal in the week to come, with little significant rainfall expected.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Highs will return to the 80s to lower 90s this week
- Lows will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s
- Lake levels got a boost the late week rainfall
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Morning clouds and fog give way to afternoon sun
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South wind 13 to 20 mph
Tonight:
Increasing clouds and humid with fog developing toward daybreak
Temperature:
Low in the upper 60s
Winds:
South southeast wind 13 to 24 mph
Sunday:
Patchy morning fog; otherwise, mostly sunny, breezy and warm
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
South wind 10 to 20 mph
Moderate rip current risks today will drop to a low risk Sunday.