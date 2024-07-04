Mostly fair with hot afternoons and muggy nights through Saturday; eyes on Beryl for next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Upper-air high pressure prevails the next couple of days with hot afternoons and humid nights, but Hurricane Beryl will move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and threaten South Texas late Sunday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Fair with hot afternoons and humid nights through Saturday

Increasing clouds with rain chances starting Sunday

Approach of Beryl means widespread rain, thunderstorms and tropical storm conditions Sunday night

Continued very stormy through midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly clear and breezy but hazy

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

South southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

Friday:

Mostly sunny, breezy and hot

Temperature:

High in the upper 90s

Winds:

South wind 10 to 21 mph

Sunday:

Increasing clouds and windy with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s

Winds:

East northeast 14 to 27 mph

Enjoy your 4th and the weekend, but be prepared for tropical storm conditions by Sunday evening.