Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mostly fair with hot afternoons and muggy nights through Saturday; eyes on Beryl for next week

Upper-air high pressure prevails the next couple of days with hot afternoons and humid nights, but Hurricane Beryl will move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and threaten South Texas late Sunday.
Bill Alexander Wx KRIS6@4 pm 07/04/24
Posted at 4:51 PM, Jul 04, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Upper-air high pressure prevails the next couple of days with hot afternoons and humid nights, but Hurricane Beryl will move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and threaten South Texas late Sunday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Fair with hot afternoons and humid nights through Saturday
  • Increasing clouds with rain chances starting Sunday
  • Approach of Beryl means widespread rain, thunderstorms and tropical storm conditions Sunday night
  • Continued very stormy through midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly clear and breezy but hazy
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
South southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

Friday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and hot
Temperature:
High in the upper 90s
Winds:
South wind 10 to 21 mph

Sunday:
Increasing clouds and windy with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
East northeast 14 to 27 mph

Enjoy your 4th and the weekend, but be prepared for tropical storm conditions by Sunday evening.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019