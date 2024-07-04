Mostly fair with hot afternoons and muggy nights through Saturday; eyes on Beryl for next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Upper-air high pressure prevails the next couple of days with hot afternoons and humid nights, but Hurricane Beryl will move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and threaten South Texas late Sunday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Fair with hot afternoons and humid nights through Saturday
- Increasing clouds with rain chances starting Sunday
- Approach of Beryl means widespread rain, thunderstorms and tropical storm conditions Sunday night
- Continued very stormy through midweek
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly clear and breezy but hazy
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
South southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
Friday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and hot
Temperature:
High in the upper 90s
Winds:
South wind 10 to 21 mph
Sunday:
Increasing clouds and windy with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
East northeast 14 to 27 mph
Enjoy your 4th and the weekend, but be prepared for tropical storm conditions by Sunday evening.