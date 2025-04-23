Mostly cloudy, windy, warm, and humid through the weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Some of the heavy rain overnight made it into the Nueces River watershed, but we will need to wait until another significant rain chance.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Expect cloudy, windy, warm, and humid conditions to persist

Only a few light showers in our northwestern neighborhoods this evening

Next rain chance is Wednesday and Thursday of next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, windy, warm and humid

Temperature:

Low in the lower 70s

Winds:

Southeast 14 to 26 mph

Thursday:

Partly cloudy, windy, and humid

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

Southeast 16 to 30 mph

Friday:

Partly cloudy, windy, and humid

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

Southeast 15 to 29 mph

For those planning on visiting the beach or coastal waters, expect windy conditions, with 4 to 6-foot seas and slight choppy bays. Water temperatures is near 80 degrees.