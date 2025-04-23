Mostly cloudy, windy, warm, and humid through the weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Some of the heavy rain overnight made it into the Nueces River watershed, but we will need to wait until another significant rain chance.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Expect cloudy, windy, warm, and humid conditions to persist
- Only a few light showers in our northwestern neighborhoods this evening
- Next rain chance is Wednesday and Thursday of next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy, warm and humid
Temperature:
Low in the lower 70s
Winds:
Southeast 14 to 26 mph
Thursday:
Partly cloudy, windy, and humid
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Southeast 16 to 30 mph
Friday:
Partly cloudy, windy, and humid
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Southeast 15 to 29 mph
For those planning on visiting the beach or coastal waters, expect windy conditions, with 4 to 6-foot seas and slight choppy bays. Water temperatures is near 80 degrees.