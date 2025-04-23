Watch Now
Mostly cloudy, windy, warm, and humid through the weekend.

Severe storms ripped across northern Coastal Bend counties early today, leaving heavy rain, hail, and strong winds. Only a few showers linger, with next rain chance the middle of next week.
Torrential rain, hail and fierce winds pelted northern Coastal Bend neighbors early today.
Rain Totals.png
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Some of the heavy rain overnight made it into the Nueces River watershed, but we will need to wait until another significant rain chance.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Expect cloudy, windy, warm, and humid conditions to persist
  • Only a few light showers in our northwestern neighborhoods this evening
  • Next rain chance is Wednesday and Thursday of next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy, warm and humid
Temperature:
Low in the lower 70s
Winds:
Southeast 14 to 26 mph

Thursday:
Partly cloudy, windy, and humid
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Southeast 16 to 30 mph

Friday:
Partly cloudy, windy, and humid
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Southeast 15 to 29 mph

For those planning on visiting the beach or coastal waters, expect windy conditions, with 4 to 6-foot seas and slight choppy bays. Water temperatures is near 80 degrees.

