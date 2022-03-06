Mostly cloudy, windy and warm this afternoon and tonight; cooler and wet Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the wake of a warm, windy and humid weekend, a Monday morning cold front returns chilly, wet conditions to the Coastal Bend. A brief warm-up on Thursday will precede another cold front early Friday, accompanied by showers and colder temperatures. A generally fair and mild weekend follows. Highs will reach only the 50s and 60s Monday through Wednesday, warm briefly to the 70s on Thursday, the dip into the 60s to close the week. Lows in the 40s and 50s predominate, except for 30s early Saturday. Rainfall totals will be generally less than a quarter inch for the week.

