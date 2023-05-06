Mostly cloudy, windy and humid this afternoon, so stay hydrated!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The combination of deep onshore flow and wildfires in Mexico has brought mostly cloudy, windy, humid and hazy conditions to the Coastal Bend, and these features will prevail through the weekend.

Rain chances return Tuesday through the end of the work week.

Upper level high pressure will inhibit shower and thunderstorm development through Monday, and will trap humidity to create high afternoon heat indices of between 0\95 and 105 degrees.

A strong south southeasterly breeze, often exceeding 20 mph, will elevate dewpoints into the middle to upper 70s. A series of upper level disturbances will allow isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms beginning modestly on Tuesday and becoming more numerous toward the end of the work week.

Meanwhile, afternoon air temperatures will vary from the middle 80s along the coast to the middle 90s inland.

Overnight readings will dip only into the middle 70s. Rainfall totals for the coming week will be generally under a half inch.