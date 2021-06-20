Mostly Cloudy, Warm, Windy and Humid; Isolated Showers Moving Offshore this Afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —While a weak disturbance swept isolated showers through the Coastal Bend earlier today, in its wake upper air high pressure will induce excessive heat for Monday. Expect heat indices of 115 to 117 degrees for inland Coastal Bend areas and up to 112 degrees along the coast. A cold front will arrive early Tuesday with scattered thunderstorms. The rest of the week looks generally fair with isolated coastal showers and temperatures near seasonable normals. Highs will be in the lower 90s, with lows in the upper 70s. Showers and thunderstorms increase this coming week with deep easterly tropical flow.