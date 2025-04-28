Mostly cloudy, warm, windy, and humid conditions prevail; weekend rain chances

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Lots of wind, humidity, and cloud cover this week, with only stray showers through midweek. Expect isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms over the weekend, with most of the heavier rain west of the Coastal Bend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures will be near to a bit above normal through the week

Rainfall will be scant during the work week

Moderate rip current risks are expected with a strong onshore flow

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, windy, and humid

Temperature:

Low in the lower 70s

Winds:

Southeast 16 to 32 mph

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy, very windy, and warm

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

Southeast 18 to 36 mph

Wednesday:

Mostly cloudy, very windy, and warm, with isolated showers

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

South southeast 18 to 34 mph

Sustained moderate to strong onshore flow is bringing moderate rip current risks to Gulf-facing beaches at least through midweek. Water is warm and tempting, but be careful.