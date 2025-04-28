Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

Mostly cloudy, warm, windy, and humid conditions prevail; weekend rain chances

Upper-level high pressure will inhibit rain chances most of the week, but a series of disturbances will move through the region over the weekend to bring meaningful rainfall.
Rain 7 Day Fcst Auto Larger.png
KRIS6
Rain chances are improving toward the end of the week.
Rain 7 Day Fcst Auto Larger.png
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Lots of wind, humidity, and cloud cover this week, with only stray showers through midweek. Expect isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms over the weekend, with most of the heavier rain west of the Coastal Bend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Temperatures will be near to a bit above normal through the week
  • Rainfall will be scant during the work week
  • Moderate rip current risks are expected with a strong onshore flow

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy, and humid
Temperature:
Low in the lower 70s
Winds:
Southeast 16 to 32 mph

Tuesday:
Partly cloudy, very windy, and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Southeast 18 to 36 mph

Wednesday:
Mostly cloudy, very windy, and warm, with isolated showers
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 34 mph

Sustained moderate to strong onshore flow is bringing moderate rip current risks to Gulf-facing beaches at least through midweek. Water is warm and tempting, but be careful.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.