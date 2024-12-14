Watch Now
Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy with passing showers, drizzle and fog this weekend

Continued influx of low-level Gulf moisture will keep cloudy, humid conditions through early next week. Rainfall will be spotty until midweek, when a strong cold front brings scattered storms.
Seven-day rainfall forecast, leaving South Texas, "just a little outside."
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Expect overnight drizzle and fog, with a few daytime showers amid copious Gulf moisture through early next week. A strong cold front on Wednesday brings meaningful rainfall followed by much cooler and drier conditions Thursday and Friday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Rainfall over the next few days will be less than a quarter inch
  • Temperatures to remain well above normal through Wednesday
  • A half to three-quarters of an inch of rain possible late Wednesday
  • Colder and dry conditions expected Thursday and Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with isolated showers
Temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
South southeast 12 to 22 mph

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy and mild with patchy drizzle and fog
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s
Winds:
Southeast 6 to 9 mph

Sunday:
Mostly cloudy with morning fog and drizzle and stray afternoon showers
Temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 16 mph

Beach conditions will improve Sunday, with low rip current risks and water temperatures in the middle 60s.

