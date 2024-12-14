Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy with passing showers, drizzle and fog this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Expect overnight drizzle and fog, with a few daytime showers amid copious Gulf moisture through early next week. A strong cold front on Wednesday brings meaningful rainfall followed by much cooler and drier conditions Thursday and Friday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Rainfall over the next few days will be less than a quarter inch
- Temperatures to remain well above normal through Wednesday
- A half to three-quarters of an inch of rain possible late Wednesday
- Colder and dry conditions expected Thursday and Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with isolated showers
Temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
South southeast 12 to 22 mph
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy and mild with patchy drizzle and fog
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s
Winds:
Southeast 6 to 9 mph
Sunday:
Mostly cloudy with morning fog and drizzle and stray afternoon showers
Temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 16 mph
Beach conditions will improve Sunday, with low rip current risks and water temperatures in the middle 60s.