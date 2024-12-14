Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy with passing showers, drizzle and fog this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Expect overnight drizzle and fog, with a few daytime showers amid copious Gulf moisture through early next week. A strong cold front on Wednesday brings meaningful rainfall followed by much cooler and drier conditions Thursday and Friday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Rainfall over the next few days will be less than a quarter inch

Temperatures to remain well above normal through Wednesday

A half to three-quarters of an inch of rain possible late Wednesday

Colder and dry conditions expected Thursday and Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with isolated showers

Temperature:

High near 80

Winds:

South southeast 12 to 22 mph

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy and mild with patchy drizzle and fog

Temperature:

Low in the middle 60s

Winds:

Southeast 6 to 9 mph

Sunday:

Mostly cloudy with morning fog and drizzle and stray afternoon showers

Temperature:

High near 80

Winds:

Southeast 10 to 16 mph

Beach conditions will improve Sunday, with low rip current risks and water temperatures in the middle 60s.