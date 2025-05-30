Mostly cloudy skies & slight chance for t-showers into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Increasing moisture leads to extra cloud cover and rain chances
- Heat danger concerns return next week
We're starting the morning cloudy, and we'll stay that way throughout our Friday. Temperatures will still reach the low 90s, while feels like temps will range from the upper 90s to low 100s. An increase in moisture will lead to rain chances later this afternoon and tonight. Isolated t-shower activity will extend to Saturday afternoon before we dry out by Sunday.
Moisture and humidity will still be part of the forecast next week, but they won't be related to rain chance,s but to heat danger.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Fri-YAY: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph
Friday night: A few t-showers
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Saturday: Partly sunny & some passing t-showers
Temperature: High 89ºF
Winds: NE 5-10
Have a great day!