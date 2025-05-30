Mostly cloudy skies & slight chance for t-showers into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Increasing moisture leads to extra cloud cover and rain chances

Heat danger concerns return next week

We're starting the morning cloudy, and we'll stay that way throughout our Friday. Temperatures will still reach the low 90s, while feels like temps will range from the upper 90s to low 100s. An increase in moisture will lead to rain chances later this afternoon and tonight. Isolated t-shower activity will extend to Saturday afternoon before we dry out by Sunday.

Moisture and humidity will still be part of the forecast next week, but they won't be related to rain chance,s but to heat danger.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Fri-YAY: Mostly cloudy

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: E 10-20 mph

Friday night: A few t-showers

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Partly sunny & some passing t-showers

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: NE 5-10

Have a great day!