Mostly cloudy, mild conditions persist today

Expect Gulf humidity to return by Friday
Mostly Cloudy and Mild Nights and Breezy Afternoons through Friday
Posted at 3:19 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 16:31:51-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Skies will remain mostly cloudy with near to slightly below normal temperatures through Friday, but the combination of abundant returning Gulf moisture and a series of upper level disturbances poses the threat of strong thunderstorms and heavy weekend rainfall.

Scattered storms will persist Monday through Wednesday, as well.

With significant rainfall earlier this week, additional heavy rain expected Saturday and Saturday night poses a threat for flash flooding.

Rain will be less prominent on Sunday, then isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected Monday through midweek. Highs will remain in the lower to middle 80s, with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

