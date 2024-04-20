Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid today; thunderstorms tonight and milder for Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After another warm, windy and humid Saturday, a cold front will arrive overnight tonight and bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. Expect beneficial rainfall followed by mild and dry conditions Sunday and Monday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Temperatures in the middle 80s will accompany heat indices in the middle 90s this afternoon
- Thunderstorms tonight will drop .5 to 1.5 inches of rainfall
- Breezy, cooler and drier conditions expected Sunday and Monday
- Stray showers can be expected during the coming work week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Mostly cloudy, windy and humid with stray showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
East southeast 13 to 26 mph
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
Low in the lower 60s
Winds:
East southeast wind 14 to 22 mph, shifting to the North northwest after midnight
Sunday:
Mostly clear, windy and cooler
Temperature:
High in the middle 70s
Winds:
North wind 16 to 30 mph
Mostly cloudy with a few showers today, then storms move through after midnight. Nice start to the week ahead.