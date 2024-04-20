Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid today; thunderstorms tonight and milder for Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After another warm, windy and humid Saturday, a cold front will arrive overnight tonight and bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. Expect beneficial rainfall followed by mild and dry conditions Sunday and Monday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures in the middle 80s will accompany heat indices in the middle 90s this afternoon

Thunderstorms tonight will drop .5 to 1.5 inches of rainfall

Breezy, cooler and drier conditions expected Sunday and Monday

Stray showers can be expected during the coming work week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Mostly cloudy, windy and humid with stray showers

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

East southeast 13 to 26 mph

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

Low in the lower 60s

Winds:

East southeast wind 14 to 22 mph, shifting to the North northwest after midnight

Sunday:

Mostly clear, windy and cooler

Temperature:

High in the middle 70s

Winds:

North wind 16 to 30 mph

Mostly cloudy with a few showers today, then storms move through after midnight. Nice start to the week ahead.