Mostly cloudy and mild to warm today, but Arctic air looms for next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Arctic cold front Saturday to be follow my temperatures 25 to 40 degrees lower early next week. A coastal trough will spill Gulf moisture on top of the cold air by Monday, and an upper level trough will generate freezing precipitation late Monday into Tuesday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Prepare today and Saturday for freezing conditions Monday through Wednesday

Expect freezing rain, sleet and in northern and inland neighborhoods, snow

Bridges, overpasses and exposed walkways to become treacherous Monday through early Wednesday

Temperatures slowly moderate late week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy and cool with areas of fog after midnight

Temperature:

Low in the upper 50s

Winds:

South southeast 6 to 12 mph, becoming westerly after midnight

Saturday:

Mostly cloudy with areas of fog in the morning, gradually clearing and becoming breezy in the afternoon

Temperature:

High in the lower 70s

Winds:

North 11 to 21 mph

Saturday Night:

Mostly clear, breezy and much coldeer

Temperature:

Low in the middle 30s

Winds:

North northeast 13 to 24 mph

Preparations for a hard freeze should be completed this weekend, and travel may be discouraged by Monday evening.