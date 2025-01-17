Watch Now
Mostly cloudy and mild to warm today, but Arctic air looms for next week

Mild to almost warm conditions prevail today, but an Arctic airmass will plunge temperatures to their coldest levels so far this winter by early next week, followed by freezing precipitation.
Significant risk of freezing precipitation and very cold conditions next week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Arctic cold front Saturday to be follow my temperatures 25 to 40 degrees lower early next week. A coastal trough will spill Gulf moisture on top of the cold air by Monday, and an upper level trough will generate freezing precipitation late Monday into Tuesday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Prepare today and Saturday for freezing conditions Monday through Wednesday
  • Expect freezing rain, sleet and in northern and inland neighborhoods, snow
  • Bridges, overpasses and exposed walkways to become treacherous Monday through early Wednesday
  • Temperatures slowly moderate late week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy and cool with areas of fog after midnight
Temperature:
Low in the upper 50s
Winds:
South southeast 6 to 12 mph, becoming westerly after midnight

Saturday:
Mostly cloudy with areas of fog in the morning, gradually clearing and becoming breezy in the afternoon
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
North 11 to 21 mph

Saturday Night:
Mostly clear, breezy and much coldeer
Temperature:
Low in the middle 30s
Winds:
North northeast 13 to 24 mph

Preparations for a hard freeze should be completed this weekend, and travel may be discouraged by Monday evening.

