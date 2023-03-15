Watch Now
Mostly cloudy and mild for the Coastal Bend; windy and humid this afternoon; cold, windy and wet this weekend.

Good chance of showers and storms Thursday night with cold front.
Cloudy, Breezy and Cool Overnight
Cloudy and windy with above normal temperatures through Thursday; cooler Thursday night and Friday.
Posted at 3:20 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 16:41:53-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Strong southeasterly winds prompted high rip current risks, a coastal flood advisory and a small craft advisory for the coastal waters today; and a gale watch for Friday.

Look for a good chance of showers and thunderstorms late Thursday night with cold front.

The strong cold front expected will arrive in the pre-dawn hours Friday and bring showers and thunderstorms, with northern counties gathering well over an inch of rain.

Rain chances taper off by mid-day Friday, but another vigorous upper-level disturbance promises cool and damp conditions from Saturday night through Monday.

High temperatures will surge well into the 80s Thursday but reach only into the 50s and 60s Friday through Monday.

Lows will dip into the 40 and 50s.

In addition to the wet and chilly environment, expect wind to gust between 30 and 40 mph each day, with stiff overnight breezes keeping the chill in the air.

Fair skies and warmer weather can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

