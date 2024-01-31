Mostly cloudy with coolish nights and mild days but look for Friday night storms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A gusty southeasterly wind returns humidity to the Coastal Bend Friday ahead of thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday, then a Pacific cold front brings strong winds but no significant cooling for your Sunday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Near normal temperatures to persist for the next week
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms to bring a half to an inch of rain Friday night and Saturday
- Very windy late Saturday through Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy with patchy daybreak fog
Temperature:
Middle 50s
Winds:
Light southeasterly
Friday:
Partly cloudy
Temperature:
Middle 70s
Winds:
Southeast 8 to 14 mph
Friday Night:
Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
Low near 60
Winds:
South southeast 10 to 18 mph
Showers and thunderstorms will bring ample rains Friday and early Saturday, then expect strong winds the rest of the weekend.