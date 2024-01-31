Mostly cloudy with coolish nights and mild days but look for Friday night storms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A gusty southeasterly wind returns humidity to the Coastal Bend Friday ahead of thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday, then a Pacific cold front brings strong winds but no significant cooling for your Sunday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Near normal temperatures to persist for the next week

Scattered showers and thunderstorms to bring a half to an inch of rain Friday night and Saturday

Very windy late Saturday through Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy with patchy daybreak fog

Temperature:

Middle 50s

Winds:

Light southeasterly

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Temperature:

Middle 70s

Winds:

Southeast 8 to 14 mph

Friday Night:

Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

Low near 60

Winds:

South southeast 10 to 18 mph

Showers and thunderstorms will bring ample rains Friday and early Saturday, then expect strong winds the rest of the weekend.