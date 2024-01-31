Watch Now
Mostly cloudy with coolish nights and mild days but look for Friday night storms

Sunny weather expected on Tuesday
Sunny and breezy with near normal temperatures Friday, with storms expected Friday night.
Posted at 3:04 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 16:23:34-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A gusty southeasterly wind returns humidity to the Coastal Bend Friday ahead of thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday, then a Pacific cold front brings strong winds but no significant cooling for your Sunday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Near normal temperatures to persist for the next week
  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms to bring a half to an inch of rain Friday night and Saturday
  • Very windy late Saturday through Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy with patchy daybreak fog
Temperature:
Middle 50s
Winds:
Light southeasterly

Friday:
Partly cloudy
Temperature:
Middle 70s
Winds:
Southeast 8 to 14 mph

Friday Night:
Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
Low near 60
Winds:
South southeast 10 to 18 mph

Showers and thunderstorms will bring ample rains Friday and early Saturday, then expect strong winds the rest of the weekend.

