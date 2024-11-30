Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mostly cloudy and cool with a few sprinkles today, increasing rain chances next week

A developing coastal trough will draw Gulf moisture into South Texas, overrunning cool Polar air to increase rain chances as the coming week progresses
SCRIPPS - GFS Long Range Rainfall FT.png
KRIS6
Long range rainfall expectations, through seven days
SCRIPPS - GFS Long Range Rainfall FT.png
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Expect mostly cloudy skies will gradually moderating temperatures but increasing rain chances through next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Highs in the 60s today will moderate to the lower 70s Sunday and into the middle to upper 70s later next week
  • Rainfall could be substantial next week, 1 to 2 inches or more
  • Windy conditions early next week should prompt Small Craft Advisories

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Mostly cloudy and cool with stray showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 60s
Winds:
North northeast 8 to 12 mph

Sunday :
Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with isolated showers
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
North northeast 10 to 20 mph

Monday:
Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
Northeast 16 to 28 mph

A coastal trough this time of year is a classic rain producer. Keep your umbrellas handy.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.