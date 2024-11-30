Mostly cloudy and cool with a few sprinkles today, increasing rain chances next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Expect mostly cloudy skies will gradually moderating temperatures but increasing rain chances through next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Highs in the 60s today will moderate to the lower 70s Sunday and into the middle to upper 70s later next week

Rainfall could be substantial next week, 1 to 2 inches or more

Windy conditions early next week should prompt Small Craft Advisories

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Mostly cloudy and cool with stray showers

Temperature:

High in the middle 60s

Winds:

North northeast 8 to 12 mph

Sunday :

Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with isolated showers

Temperature:

High in the lower 70s

Winds:

North northeast 10 to 20 mph

Monday:

Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers

Temperature:

High in the lower 70s

Winds:

Northeast 16 to 28 mph

A coastal trough this time of year is a classic rain producer. Keep your umbrellas handy.