Mostly cloudy and cool with a few sprinkles today, increasing rain chances next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Expect mostly cloudy skies will gradually moderating temperatures but increasing rain chances through next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Highs in the 60s today will moderate to the lower 70s Sunday and into the middle to upper 70s later next week
- Rainfall could be substantial next week, 1 to 2 inches or more
- Windy conditions early next week should prompt Small Craft Advisories
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Mostly cloudy and cool with stray showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 60s
Winds:
North northeast 8 to 12 mph
Sunday :
Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with isolated showers
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
North northeast 10 to 20 mph
Monday:
Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
Northeast 16 to 28 mph
A coastal trough this time of year is a classic rain producer. Keep your umbrellas handy.