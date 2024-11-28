Mostly cloudy and cool through the weekend, increasing rain chances next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Seasonably cool air followed a cold front into the Coastal Bend during the predawn hours today, and the coolness will linger into next week. Just a few sprinkles dampened the region, but a coastal trough and an associated upper level disturbance will mean the chance for meaningful rainfall most of next week. Temperatures will peak in the 60s and 70s before warming to the lower 80s Thursday, while lows remain in the 40s and 50s.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cloudy and cool conditions continue through the weekend

Just a few sprinkles can be expected through Saturday

More significant rainfall expected much of next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Cloudy, breezy and cool

Temperature:

Low in the upper 40s

Winds:

North northeast 13 to 23 mph

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool

Temperature:

High in the middle 60s

Winds:

North northeast 14 to 23 mph

Saturday:

Cloudy and cool

Temperature:

High in the lower 70s

Winds:

North northeast 8 to 12 mph

A Small Craft Advisory will remain in effect on Friday for choppy to rough bays and 5 to 9 foot seas. Rip current risk will be moderate.