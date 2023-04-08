Mostly cloudy and cool this afternoon, but at least no rain across the region for the weekend. Warmer Easter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More stable conditions will prevail this weekend in the wake of welcome late-week rainfall, but clouds and below normal temperatures should linger through your Easter Sunday. Expect another round of showers and thunderstorms Monday, followed by fair skies and near normal temperatures the rest of the week. Highs will range from the middle 70s to lower 80s, with overnight readings in the upper 50s to middle 60s. Rainfall totals for Monday will be around a half inch, with heaviest precipitation across northern and northeastern parts of the Coastal Bend. As the upper-level disturbance fomenting the Monday rainfall moves offshore, deepening low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will increase the risk of rip currents Tuesday and Wednesday. Otherwise, no significant hazards are anticipated.

