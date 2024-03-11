Watch Now
Mostly cloudy and breezy to windy but warm this Spring Break week; showers and storms next weekend

Lots of Gulf moisture but little to no instability will mean clouds and onshore winds this week, resulting in seasonably warm and humid conditions, but a weekend disturbance brings thunderstorms.
Spring Break Beaches.jpg
KRIS 6
A beautiful week for Spring Break in the Coastal Bend.
Spring Break Beaches.jpg
Posted at 3:17 PM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 16:41:08-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Breezy to windy onshore flow will keep Gulf moisture and cloudiness in place this week, but with no instability don't expect rain, at least until a weekend disturbance brings thunderstorms.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Patchy early morning inland fog expect Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Breezy to windy onshore flow will gust near 30 mph Tuesday through Friday
  • A strong disturbance will bring a good chance of thunderstorms this coming weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Partly cloudy and breezy with inland fog around daybreak
Temperature:
Low in the lower 60s
Winds:
East southeast 10 to 18 mph, diminishing to less than 10 mph after midnight

Tuesday:
Mostly cloudy and breezy
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
South southeast 12 to 23 mph

Wednesday:
Mostly sunny, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South 15 to 25 mph

A great spring break week upcoming, but be mindful of rip currents and stay aware for weekend storm chances.

