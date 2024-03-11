Mostly cloudy and breezy to windy but warm this Spring Break week; showers and storms next weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Breezy to windy onshore flow will keep Gulf moisture and cloudiness in place this week, but with no instability don't expect rain, at least until a weekend disturbance brings thunderstorms.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Patchy early morning inland fog expect Tuesday and Wednesday
- Breezy to windy onshore flow will gust near 30 mph Tuesday through Friday
- A strong disturbance will bring a good chance of thunderstorms this coming weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Partly cloudy and breezy with inland fog around daybreak
Temperature:
Low in the lower 60s
Winds:
East southeast 10 to 18 mph, diminishing to less than 10 mph after midnight
Tuesday:
Mostly cloudy and breezy
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
South southeast 12 to 23 mph
Wednesday:
Mostly sunny, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South 15 to 25 mph
A great spring break week upcoming, but be mindful of rip currents and stay aware for weekend storm chances.