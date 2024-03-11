Mostly cloudy and breezy to windy but warm this Spring Break week; showers and storms next weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Breezy to windy onshore flow will keep Gulf moisture and cloudiness in place this week, but with no instability don't expect rain, at least until a weekend disturbance brings thunderstorms.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Patchy early morning inland fog expect Tuesday and Wednesday

Breezy to windy onshore flow will gust near 30 mph Tuesday through Friday

A strong disturbance will bring a good chance of thunderstorms this coming weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Partly cloudy and breezy with inland fog around daybreak

Temperature:

Low in the lower 60s

Winds:

East southeast 10 to 18 mph, diminishing to less than 10 mph after midnight

Tuesday:

Mostly cloudy and breezy

Temperature:

High in the upper 70s

Winds:

South southeast 12 to 23 mph

Wednesday:

Mostly sunny, windy and warm

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

South 15 to 25 mph

A great spring break week upcoming, but be mindful of rip currents and stay aware for weekend storm chances.