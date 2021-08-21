Watch
Weather

Actions

Morning Showers Give Way to Afternoon Heat, Humidity

Generally Dry Conditions through Tuesday
items.[0].image.alt
Tom Harris
Partly Cloudy with High Heat Indices Today, Sunny and Hot for Sunday
Fair, Hot and Breezy Today; Warm and Humid Tonight
Posted at 2:38 PM, Aug 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-21 15:57:10-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A band of rain showers associated with Hurricane Grace swept through the Coastal Bend this morning and deposited modest rainfall totals, but heat and humidity will predominate through midweek.

A tropical wave approaching from the Gulf of Mexico will bring significant rain chances later next week. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90s the next few days as upper level high pressure ridges across the region. By midweek, a tropical wave moving into the region from the Gulf of Mexico promises increasing deep layer moisture and instability with significant rain opportunities.

Afternoon temperatures will be a few degrees lower Wednesday through Saturday with the associated clouds and precipitation. Models are hinting at more tropical development in the Bay of Campeche by the end of next week, but it is far too early to tell with precision. We will keep you informed.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019