Watch
Weather

Actions

Morning Showers Give Way to a Cloudy, Breezy and Cool Afternoon

Mostly Cloudy and Continued Cool through Monday
items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file
After Morning Rain Showers, Mostly Cloudy and Cool Conditions to Persist through Monday
Cloudy Skies, Below Normal Temperatures, through Monday
Posted at 2:19 PM, Apr 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-18 15:19:43-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Favorable upper level conditions allowed isolated showers to drift across the Coastal Bend early today, but rain chances ended by noon. Cloudy, cool conditions will persist tonight through Monday night, with fair and warmer weather returning for Tuesday and Wednesday. A weak cold front Tuesday night will drop temperatures a few degrees but bring no rainfall. An upper level storm developing now developing in the Pacific Northwest will bring a good chance of thunderstorms from late Thursday through Friday night, and perhaps into Saturday. Some storms late Friday may become severe, but details will become more clear as the week unfolds. Meantime, expect highs in the 70s, warming to the 80s Friday through Sunday. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s, except near 70 on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019