Morning showers and cool down ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

Some patchy fog will be impacting some areas in the Coastal Bend during the early morning hours due to a coastal low pressure system, but it will shift off to the east later today. Stray showers will be popping in this morning as well and will dwindle down and dissipate as we head into the later morning hours.

You may want keep a light jacket or sweater around as we go through our day. Thanks to the early arrival of our cold front around noon today, our temperatures will drop further below average and only reach the mid to upper 60s. The cooler air behind the front will settle in this evening and our temperatures will drop to the upper 40s.

Have a wonderful day!

