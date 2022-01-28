Morning rainfall clears this afternoon, beautiful Saturday ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday is starting off with widespread to numerous showers in the Coastal Bend. Early morning commuters are urged to use caution on the slick roadways and to arrive to their destinations safely.

A cold front will gradually ease into the Coastal Bend this morning and winds will increase around 15-25 MPH and gust through the early afternoon.

Rainfall will begin to taper off as we head to the midday and the front pushes south of the region. High pressure will then begin to take over and the clouds will start to move out as well and result in some sunshine breaking out. Temperatures will top in the upper 50s for many.

Winds are also forecast to come down as the day progresses. In the meantime, there are Gale Warnings for the offshore waters and Small Craft Advisories posted for the bays, nearshore and offshore waters. Boaters, mariners and those heading out to do some fishing are encouraged to take extreme caution as the bays will be choppy to rough and the seas around 7-9 feet. Again, that will improve by later this evening.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for our northern counties including Bee, Live Oak and western portions of Refugio counties that begins at midnight and goes until 9AM. Be sure to provide shelter for warmth for your outdoor pets and cover sensitive vegetation. Many others will fall either just above or in the mid-30s tonight.

Saturday looks sensational with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid-60s. A pretty seasonal day in South Texas. Sunday looks great too, but clouds will begin to increase, and temperatures will start to rise with a southerly breeze increasing.

An upper-level disturbance will move in from west to east in northern parts of the state by late Sunday and into Monday and result in some scattered showers and storms in South Texas. The lion-share of that activity though will be just to our northeast towards the Victoria Crossroads and extending towards Houston.

Next cold front with some cold air and another shot of rainfall will arrive early Thursday.

Today: Morning rainfall along with strong winds as cold front moves in; gradual clearing in the afternoon with chilly temperatures and lighter winds…High: 58…Wind: N 15-25 MPH & easing later this afternoon.

Tonight: Freeze Warnings posted for Bee, Live Oak and Refugio counties until 9AM; a clear and cold night with light winds…Low: 33…Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Starting off cold, but nice and sunny with light winds…High: 64…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Sunday: Cold morning again, many above freezing though, with plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions; clouds increase later in the day…High: 70…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Monday: Upper-level disturbance moves through early resulting in scattered showers and storms in the area, more widespread to our northeast, gradual clearing up by the later afternoon hours…High: 73…Wind: SW 15-25 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild with less wind…High: 75…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, windy and mild…High: 74…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Have a great weekend!