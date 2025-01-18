Watch Now
Morning fog gives way to drier air, then harshly colder tonight and early next week

Southerly flow overnight allowed fog to develop, but a trough ahead of a cold front will clear skies today. Bitterly colder conditions tonight through Wednesday accompany freezing precipitation.
Huge difference between today and Sunday. Be ready.
Huge difference between today and Sunday. Be ready.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Finish your last-minute preparations today for wintry conditions coming tonight and lingering through midweek. Expect harsh wind chills, freezing conditions and—Monday and Tuesday—mixed precipitation.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Temperatures plummet into the middle 30s Sunday morning, with wind chills in the 20s
  • Expect lows in the 20s and 30s Sunday through Wednesday
  • Highs reach only the 30s and 40s Monday through Wednesday
  • Freezing rain, sleet and snow are possible late Monday into early Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Clearing, breezy and mild
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
North northeast 13 to 24 mph

Tonight:
Mostly clear, breezy and much colder
Temperature:
Low in the middle 30s
Winds:
North 13 to 21 mph

Sunday:
Mostly sunny but windy and cold
Temperature:
High in the lower 50s
Winds:
North 15 to 28 mph

Remember the 4 P's: plants, pets, pipes and people!

