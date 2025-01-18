Morning fog gives way to drier air, then harshly colder tonight and early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Finish your last-minute preparations today for wintry conditions coming tonight and lingering through midweek. Expect harsh wind chills, freezing conditions and—Monday and Tuesday—mixed precipitation.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Temperatures plummet into the middle 30s Sunday morning, with wind chills in the 20s
- Expect lows in the 20s and 30s Sunday through Wednesday
- Highs reach only the 30s and 40s Monday through Wednesday
- Freezing rain, sleet and snow are possible late Monday into early Tuesday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Clearing, breezy and mild
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
North northeast 13 to 24 mph
Tonight:
Mostly clear, breezy and much colder
Temperature:
Low in the middle 30s
Winds:
North 13 to 21 mph
Sunday:
Mostly sunny but windy and cold
Temperature:
High in the lower 50s
Winds:
North 15 to 28 mph
Remember the 4 P's: plants, pets, pipes and people!