Morning fog gives way to drier air, then harshly colder tonight and early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Finish your last-minute preparations today for wintry conditions coming tonight and lingering through midweek. Expect harsh wind chills, freezing conditions and—Monday and Tuesday—mixed precipitation.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures plummet into the middle 30s Sunday morning, with wind chills in the 20s

Expect lows in the 20s and 30s Sunday through Wednesday

Highs reach only the 30s and 40s Monday through Wednesday

Freezing rain, sleet and snow are possible late Monday into early Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Clearing, breezy and mild

Temperature:

High in the lower 70s

Winds:

North northeast 13 to 24 mph

Tonight:

Mostly clear, breezy and much colder

Temperature:

Low in the middle 30s

Winds:

North 13 to 21 mph

Sunday:

Mostly sunny but windy and cold

Temperature:

High in the lower 50s

Winds:

North 15 to 28 mph

Remember the 4 P's: plants, pets, pipes and people!