Morning fog gave way to a cloudy and warm afternoon today; expect widespread dense fog Monday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dense coastal fog this morning gave way to a mostly cloudy and warm afternoon, and widespread dense fog is expected again early Monday. A cold front arriving Monday morning will bring showers, and a stronger system Tuesday will mean significant rain. In fact, rainfall may total in excess of an inch over southern and southwestern parts of the Coastal Bend on Tuesday, with most rain chances tapering off midday Wednesday. The clouds, rain and gusty northeasterly winds will hold daytime temperatures to the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday; otherwise, expect highs in the 80s. Overnight lows remain in the 60s to lower 70s. Stray showers may appear Thursday and Friday, but additional rainfall amounts will be minimal.