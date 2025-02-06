Morning fog, afternoon heat continue unabated into early next week: where did winter go?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Late night and early morning fog will be widespread from the coastal waters to the inland coastal counties at least through the weekend
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Average temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees above normal through early next week
- A cold front Tuesday will return midweek temperatures to near normal
- Very little rainfall is expected
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Partly cloudy with areas of dense fog after midnight
Temperature:
Low in the upper 60s
Winds:
South southeast 8 to 12 mph
Tomorrow:
Morning fog and clouds, becoming partly cloudy, breezy and warm in the afternoon
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
South 10 to 18 mph
Saturday:
Morning fog, partly cloudy, breezy and warm in the afternoon
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
South 11 to 21 mph
Winter's bite has lost its grip over South Texas, at least for the time being.