Morning fog, afternoon heat continue unabated into early next week: where did winter go?

A large ridge of upper-level high pressure is keeping very warm, humid conditions entrenched over the Coastal Bend for several more days while limiting the chance for meaningful rainfall.
An April-like afternoon this coming Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Late night and early morning fog will be widespread from the coastal waters to the inland coastal counties at least through the weekend

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Average temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees above normal through early next week
  • A cold front Tuesday will return midweek temperatures to near normal
  • Very little rainfall is expected

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Partly cloudy with areas of dense fog after midnight
Temperature:
Low in the upper 60s
Winds:
South southeast 8 to 12 mph

Tomorrow:
Morning fog and clouds, becoming partly cloudy, breezy and warm in the afternoon
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
South 10 to 18 mph

Saturday:
Morning fog, partly cloudy, breezy and warm in the afternoon
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
South 11 to 21 mph

Winter's bite has lost its grip over South Texas, at least for the time being.

