Morning fog, afternoon heat continue unabated into early next week: where did winter go?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Late night and early morning fog will be widespread from the coastal waters to the inland coastal counties at least through the weekend

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Average temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees above normal through early next week

A cold front Tuesday will return midweek temperatures to near normal

Very little rainfall is expected

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Partly cloudy with areas of dense fog after midnight

Temperature:

Low in the upper 60s

Winds:

South southeast 8 to 12 mph

Tomorrow:

Morning fog and clouds, becoming partly cloudy, breezy and warm in the afternoon

Temperature:

High in the lower 80s

Winds:

South 10 to 18 mph

Saturday:

Morning fog, partly cloudy, breezy and warm in the afternoon

Temperature:

High in the lower 80s

Winds:

South 11 to 21 mph

Winter's bite has lost its grip over South Texas, at least for the time being.