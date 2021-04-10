Morning cold front sends gusty northeast winds and mild temperatures but no rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A cold front early today brought mild, dry conditions with decreasing clouds, but no rain.

High pressure behind the front will mean a mostly sunny, breezy and mild Sunday, but Gulf moisture and warmth returns by Monday. A weak disturbance brings isolated showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Upper level high pressure will predominate during the next week, with only minor disturbances pushing weak cold fronts near the region then becomes stationary across our area.

One front early Tuesday will mean isolated showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Another cold front late Saturday will be preceded by increasing Gulf moisture, resulting in isolated showers Friday through Saturday. Afternoon temperatures will remain in the 80s, with overnight lows from the upper 60s to around 70.