Morning cold front brings wind, rain and winter chill to Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Saturday morning cold front brought cold, damp and windy conditions to the Coastal Bend, quickly erasing Friday's record heat and humidity. The chill will last through the weekend, followed by a slow warming trend that will return temperatures to the 80s for the upcoming work week. Look for isolated showers Monday and scattered thunderstorms next Saturday as the only significant rain opportunities. This morning's rainfall totals were modest with the quick-moving showers, generally less than a tenth of an inch, but the chill will linger through the weekend. In fact, the mercury to edge into the 50s this evening and into the 40s overnight, with wind chill values dipping into the 30s by Sunday morning. Temperatures rebound during the work week, with isolated showers returning Monday and another cold front slicing into the region by the end of the week.

