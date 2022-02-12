Morning cold front brings strong north winds, few showers to Coastal Bend today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A cold front blew through the Coastal Bend early today, bringing scant rainfall but a strong north wind gusting in excess of 40 mph. The wind will abate overnight, but building high pressure over the region will mean lows in the 30s both Sunday and Monday mornings. Isolated showers will accompany midweek warming and increased windiness. Rainfall totals early today were less than 0.05 inch and occurred along the immediate coastline. By the middle of next week, deepening low pressure lee of the Rockies will draw strong southerly winds through Texas, returning warmth and humidity to our area. That will mean afternoon temperatures well into the 70s and winds exceeding 30 mph. Isolated rain showers will occur on Wednesday in the weakly unstable air mass. Another cold front is expected to arrive Thursday, sending temperatures down to below normal but bringing no additional significant precipitation.

