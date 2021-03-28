Morning Cold Front Brings Cooler Air with Strong Winds, Localized Heavy Rainfall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —A strong cold front raced through the Coastal Bend around daybreak Sunday, bringing locally heavy rainfall and very strong northerly winds. Clouds and showers linger late this afternoon but will love out of the area this evening. Generally dry conditions will persist through midweek, when another cold front arrives late Wednesday. Only isolated showers are expected with the midweek cold front. After a cool Thursday a slow warming trend will prevail Friday through the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s, except middle 60s on Thursday. Expect lows in the 50s and 60s.