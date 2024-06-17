CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! We're still monitoring the tropics for the system in the Gulf of Mexico that has a 70% chance for development in the next 7 days. Showers and t-storms will be in the forecast all week with up to 8 inches of possible rainfall totals.
- Coastal morning showers that will dissipate by the afternoon
- Gusty winds up to 30 mph this afternoon
- Soggy week ahead with heavy showers and t-storms moving along tropical system
Today: Morning coastal showers
Temperature: High 95º
Winds: SE 15 - 20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 79º
Winds: SE 15 - 20 mph
Tomorrow: Showers
Temperature: High 92º
Winds: SE 15 - 25 mph
