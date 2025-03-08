Morning clouds and fog, but lots of sun and breezy for your Saturday afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A great start to Spring Break week, if you don't mind this morning's fog. Beware the dry air and strong winds thought: critical fire danger has prompted a Fire Weather Warning for inland neighborhoods. The danger will continue Sunday and return Tuesday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- strong northwesterly wind will drop relative humidity to less than 15 percent this afternoon over inland counties
- Expect chilly mornings Sunday and Monday, with lows in the lower 50s and middle 40s, respectively
- No rainfall is expected this coming week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Morning clouds and fog give way to a sunny, windy and quite warm afternoon
Temperature:
Near 90
Winds:
Southwest 5 to 10 mph, shifting to northwest 14 to 26 mph this afternoon
Tonight:
Mostly clear, windy and colder
Temperature:
Low in the lower 50s
Winds:
Northwest 15 to 28 mph
Sunday:
Sunny, windy and mild
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
North 14 to 26 mph
Expect slightly choppy bays, 3 to 5 foot seas and water temperatures in the middle 60s for the Coastal Waters and gulf-side beaches.