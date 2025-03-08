Watch Now
Morning clouds and fog, but lots of sun and breezy for your Saturday afternoon

A cold front sweeping through the State will knife into the Coastal Bend early this afternoon, followed by much drier air and (unfortunately) critical fire danger. The dry air will persist on Sunday.
Due to critical fire danger, a Fire Weather warning has been issued for Saturday through 8 pm, as indicated.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A great start to Spring Break week, if you don't mind this morning's fog. Beware the dry air and strong winds thought: critical fire danger has prompted a Fire Weather Warning for inland neighborhoods. The danger will continue Sunday and return Tuesday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • strong northwesterly wind will drop relative humidity to less than 15 percent this afternoon over inland counties
  • Expect chilly mornings Sunday and Monday, with lows in the lower 50s and middle 40s, respectively
  • No rainfall is expected this coming week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Morning clouds and fog give way to a sunny, windy and quite warm afternoon
Temperature:
Near 90
Winds:
Southwest 5 to 10 mph, shifting to northwest 14 to 26 mph this afternoon

Tonight:
Mostly clear, windy and colder
Temperature:
Low in the lower 50s
Winds:
Northwest 15 to 28 mph

Sunday:
Sunny, windy and mild
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
North 14 to 26 mph

Expect slightly choppy bays, 3 to 5 foot seas and water temperatures in the middle 60s for the Coastal Waters and gulf-side beaches.

