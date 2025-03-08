Morning clouds and fog, but lots of sun and breezy for your Saturday afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A great start to Spring Break week, if you don't mind this morning's fog. Beware the dry air and strong winds thought: critical fire danger has prompted a Fire Weather Warning for inland neighborhoods. The danger will continue Sunday and return Tuesday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

strong northwesterly wind will drop relative humidity to less than 15 percent this afternoon over inland counties

Expect chilly mornings Sunday and Monday, with lows in the lower 50s and middle 40s, respectively

No rainfall is expected this coming week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Morning clouds and fog give way to a sunny, windy and quite warm afternoon

Temperature:

Near 90

Winds:

Southwest 5 to 10 mph, shifting to northwest 14 to 26 mph this afternoon

Tonight:

Mostly clear, windy and colder

Temperature:

Low in the lower 50s

Winds:

Northwest 15 to 28 mph

Sunday:

Sunny, windy and mild

Temperature:

High in the lower 70s

Winds:

North 14 to 26 mph

Expect slightly choppy bays, 3 to 5 foot seas and water temperatures in the middle 60s for the Coastal Waters and gulf-side beaches.