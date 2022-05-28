Morning clouds, afternoon sun, wind and heat through Memorial Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Patchy early morning fog and clouds gave way to increasing winds, rapidly warming temperatures and heat indices between 100 and 109 degrees this afternoon, and more of the same is expected the next several days. Strong onshore flow will generate moderate rip currents through the holiday weekend. By Tuesday and Wednesday, isolated coastal showers will appear, but rainfall totals will be modest. Expect afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s through the coming week, with overnight readings in the middle to upper 70s. Meanwhile, in the Eastern Pacific, the first named tropical storm has appeared: Agatha. It will intensify quickly and make landfall in southern Mexico before crossing into the Bay of Campeche by the middle of next week. No significant impact is anticipated in South Texas from this system.

